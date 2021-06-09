Meg Thee Stallion Will Provide Full Ride To One Lucky Student Enrolling At The Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Back in August, Roc Nation and Long Island University announced their partnership and formation of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. The school will prepare its students for careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management.

“The School offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance,” a press release states. “Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.”

Top to that off, rapper Meg Thee Stallion has announced a four-year scholarship for a student who’d like to attend the new institution. Additionally, the Head Hot Girl In Charge will take part in LIU’s Industry Expert Speaker Series, where she’ll get a chance to speak to enrolled students.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said in a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

What a wonderful opportunity. If you hadn’t already heard, 9th Wonder is set to join the roster of artists who will serve as instructors at the school. The legendary producer will teach Hip Hop history and the making of an album. The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, & Entertainment’s inaugural semester kicks off Fall 2021. Apply for Meg’s scholarship opportunity HERE.