XoXo: The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Gets An Official Trailer — Watch Inside

Gossip Girl fans are in luck: HBO Max has dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated reboot.

Following a teaser, which showed off some of the cast, the network has released a new clip that gives fans a taste of what to expect. To put it quite simply, the high school drama is at an all-time high, with Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak leading the fray.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Warner Media:

“Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Peak, Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith all star in the reboot. And, if you hadn’t heard, You actress Elizabeth Lail was also reportedly added to the cast.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you think the revival will live up to the original. The new Gossip Girl hits HBO Max Thursday, July 8.

