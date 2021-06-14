BIG PURRRR: Lizzo Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Ashanti Swimwear & We Stan [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hot Girl Summer is around the corner, but Lizzo wants y’all to know it’s also going to be a ‘Big Girl Summer.’

The body positive, Grammy award-winning singer took to Instagram this morning to show off her curvaceous figure in a beautiful two-piece bikini set by Ashanti Swimwear. In the posts, Lizzo gets her modeling on, as the sun hits her skin (and booty!). While she’s faced a ton of backlash for being proud of her looks, we love that Lizzo continues to flaunt what her momma gave her — she’s beautiful, she’s accomplished, and her haters are just going to have to accept that she won’t be humbled.

“BIG GRRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN 😈😈😈 YOU BEEN WARNED 💪🏾😘,” Lizzo captioned the first set of photos. Following up with a second post, she showed off her abs and added “PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS😍 FABS ON DECK HOE! BIG FAT ASS PURRRRRRRRRRRRR 💁🏾‍♀️.”

Lizzo’s fans have been showing her major love all morning… “FABS✨ yeeeessss!!! Just seeing you makes me smile! Thank you for existing! ❤️,” one wrote. “My Lizzzooo❤️❤️❤️you make me appreciate my body moreeee,” another fan added. Black queens inspiring the masses? Yes, please.

Check her out and let us know your plans for this summer.

