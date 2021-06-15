Tune In! Netflix Drops Official Trailer For ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Starring Angela Bassett, Lena Headey & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix has another must-watch film on its hands and this one imagines our fave, Angela Bassett, as a “lethal” shot caller.

Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake boasts a badass cast that includes Bassett, Game of Thrones superstar Lena Headey, Crazy Rich Asians actress Michelle Yeoh, and more. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Check out the official trailer, plus cast and crew credits, below. Gunpowder Milkshake will hit Netflix, and select theaters July 14.

Director: Navot Papushado

Screenwriters: Navot Papushado, Ehud Lavski

Producers: Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman

Executive Producers: Aharon Keshales, Luc Etienne, Ron Halpern, Didier Lupfer, Shana Eddy-Grouf

Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley with Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti

