Tune In! 18 Songs That Feel Like Summer

Summer 2021 is here and after more than a year on lockdown, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is ready to get vaccinated and go outside!

There are so many reasons to love this time of year. From the birds chirping outside to the sun staying out longer, it feels good and has a way of naturally reenergizing the mind, body, and soul. It’s a time for family cookouts and cocktails with friends, bumming it at the beach and pool, meeting new people, and possibly even dating new people if cuffing season didn’t go as planned.

Many of us are in our cocoons all winter so by summertime, we’re definitely ready to play.

With all the exciting festivities come fire tunes and some entertainers are great at capturing that indescribable feeling summer brings along. Check out a few of our favorite songs that we think perfectly embody summer below and let us know which songs you think we should add to the list.

“Why Don’t We Fall In Love” – Amerie

“Best of Me” – Mya feat. Jadakiss

“Juicy” – Biggie

“Summer 2020” – Jhene Aiko

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Honey” – Mariah Carey

“How’s It Goin’ Down” – DMX

“Leave Em Alone” – Layton Greene, Lil Baby, & Quality Control feat. City Girls & PNB Rock

“What’s Luv” – Fat Joe feat. Ashanti

“Up” – Cardi B

“Summertime” – Beyoncé feat. Diddy

“Toosie Slide” – Drake

“Summertime” – Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff

“Beautiful” – Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams

“I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 Me)” – Jay-Z

“Best I Ever Had” – Drake feat. Nicki Minaj

“Savage (Remix)” – Meg Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Before I Let Go (Remix)” – Beyoncé

