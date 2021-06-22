“If You Want Me, Where’s My Dough?” Today In 1999, Missy Elliott Drops Her Second Studio Album ‘Da Real World’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Whether the new kids know who she is or not, Missy Elliott has been a gift to the music industry at large. In the ’90s, she worked with longtime friend and collaborator Timbaland to develop and write for some of the most influential acts ever, including late R&B angel Aaliyah. From Total to Monica, Missy has worked with the best of the best and aside from what she’s done for others, she’s also got an incredible catalogue of her own.

Today, in 1999, Melissa “Missy” Elliott released her second studio album, Da Real World, just two years after her first album, Supa Dupa Fly, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Da Real World was a special project with incredible moments ’90s and early ’00s babies will never forget.

We’re talking “She’s A B*tch.”

We’re talking “All N My Grill,” on which Missy let off yet another hypnotizing hook and flexed her vocals alongside Nicole Wray and Big Boi. “If you want me, where’s my dough/Give me money, buy me clothes/No need for talking, have my dough/Where’s my money, where’s clothes?,” Missy sings, laying out the blueprint for all the “City Girls” we know and love today.

In another remarkable Hip-Hop and R&B moment, Missy delivered the “Hot Boyz” remix featuring Nas, Eve, Q-Tip, and Lil Mo, which went on to break the record for most weeks at number one on the U.S. R&B chart. Her pen? Undeniable. Just ask the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Less than one year after its release, Da Real World was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Join us in celebrating Queen Missy and this special moment in her career (one of many!).

Also On Global Grind: