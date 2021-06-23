Pop Smoke Has Another Posthumous Album Coming Out Next Month — Details Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Following the success of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the late rapper will release another project. Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s former manager Steven Victor more than hinted that another album was on its way and now we have a release date — July 16th.

While Pop’s sophomore album is still untitled at this time, fans can pre-order it by clicking this link. An album trailer is also available for your viewing pleasure below. In the clip, Pop talks about believing in yourself and following your dreams. “I always knew I was gonna be something great,” he insists. “The fake can never succeed at nothing. When you know what you want, don’t let nobody get in between you and your creation. I ain’t tryna just be cool, we gotta make history.”

After Pop was murdered, at the young age of 20, 50 Cent dedicated himself to completing the rapper’s debut album and we’re lucky he did. Even in death, Bashar Jackson has proven he is a force to be reckoned with. Not only did Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200, all 19 tracks charted on the Billboard 100.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon spawned fan-favorite songs “What You Know About Love,” “Mood Swings” feat. Lil Tjay (with Summer Walker on the remix), “The Woo” feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Rich, and more.

Will you be tuning into Pop’s new project next month? Let us know!

