Tika Sumpter
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 5: Lisa Gets Kidnapped
Laurence Fishburne
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 4: Jimmy Protects A Student And Discovers A Different Path To Power

In the fourth episode of the groundbreaking "podcast-movie" Bronzeville, Curtis Randolph (Laurence Fishburne) feels the weight of his influence when Reverend Thomas asks Randolph to give a local boy gainful employment, reminding him that wealth and power comes with great responsibility.
More Stories
Tika Sumpter
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A Suspicious String Of Gambling Winners
Laurence Fishburne
Here’s Why The ‘Bronzeville’ Podcast Series Is A Must-Listen
Lance Reddick
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode 1
Bella Ramalho
2016 Luda Day Weekend
First Listen: Larenz Tate Channels Orson Welles With New Podcast Movie ‘Bronzeville’
Bella Ramalho
2016 Triumph Awards
Larenz Tate, Laurence Fishburne And More Launch ‘Bronzeville,’ A Podcast Movie
BlogXilla , Entertainment Editor
sponsored Nyemiah Supreme Art of the escape toyota corolla
Art Of The Escape: Nyemiah Supreme Defies Expectation In The New 2017 Toyota Corolla
Samuel L Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice On Sending A Revenge Tweet
Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An Inside Look At Season Two Of 'Underground'
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A Horror Film About Modern Day Racism
Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ava Durvernay In A Race Draft
Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell,
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar Jillian Bell Talk Black Twitter, Charlie Day Raps An Ice Cube Verse
Cardi B
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The Strip Club In My Way To Save Me’
Zach Galifiankis
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals Which Rappers They Want On Their Justice Squad
Keanu Reeves
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Being Better Than ‘The Matrix’
Cardi B,
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To ‘Michelle Obama Of The Hood’
Ice Cube
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First Look At His New Film ‘Fist Fight’
Nick Grant
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’ To Hip-Hop’s Next Lyrical King
2016 Luda Day Weekend
First Listen: Larenz Tate Channels Orson Welles With New Podcast Movie ‘Bronzeville’
Milla Jovovich
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had A Tough Time Keeping Up With Milla Jovovich
Snoop Dogg,
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces You To The Tanqueray TEN
Jake Gyllenhaal Ryan Reynolds life movie
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take On Sci-Fi In New Movie ‘Life’
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret About The Birth Of His Daughter
'Split' Special Screening Hosted By Angela Simmons
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More Attend #XillaMovieParty For ‘Split’
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Animated Self On A Special Hip-Hop Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’
Jamie Foxx
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’ & His Encounter With ‘Thoughtful Thugs’
Kareem Biggs Burke
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay Z’s Unreleased Tupac Diss
raven goodwin
'Being Mary Jane' Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being Black, Self Esteem, & More
Jamie Foxx,
Watch: Jamie Foxx Drops Real Knowledge On How Fame Will F*ck You Up
Milla Jovovich
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
Kate beckinsale
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411 On ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’
Stevie J
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House Arrest, Parenting & His Career
sponsored t pain
T-Pain Reveals 5 Great Gifts For The Guy Who Has Everything
Collateral Beauty Interview
EXCLUSIVE: Cast Of ‘Collateral Beauty’ Opens Up About What Love, Time, & Death Means To Them
Diego Luna
Extra Butter: Diego Luna Goes Back To The Genesis Of ‘Star Wars’ In New ‘Rogue One’ Movie
Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark
VOTE Now For Global Grind’s 2016 Social Media Awards
More Exclusives
Tika Sumpter
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 5: Lisa Gets Kidnapped
Bella Ramalho
Laurence Fishburne
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 4: Jimmy Protects A Student And Discovers A Different Path To Power
Bella Ramalho
Tika Sumpter
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A Suspicious String Of Gambling Winners
Bella Ramalho
Laurence Fishburne
Here’s Why The ‘Bronzeville’ Podcast Series Is A Must-Listen
@coupcoup40cal
Lance Reddick
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
Bella Ramalho