12 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92

Twenty-eight years ago today, Mary J. Blige released her debut album What’s the 411? A young Mary signed with Uptown Records in ’91, at which point she began working with Diddy, amongst other producers, on the album that would catapult her career as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. What’s the 411? would go on to sell 3.4 million copies — yes, Mary’s very first album went triple platinum and as fans today know, it was far from her last platinum project.

Boasting so many gems — “Real Love,”You Remind Me,” “Sweet Thing,” and “Love No Limit,” just to name a few — we had to honor the album and the version of MJB who created it. So, we dug for some old photos of the Queen back in those days. Check those out below! Plus, her tribute to Andre Harrell after the Uptown Records founder passed away in May.

