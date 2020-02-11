Not Up For Debate: 13 Picture Perfect Margot Robbie Moments

Just a few days ago Birds of Prey hit theaters. The movie, focusing on Harley Quinn during a Joker breakup, stars Margot Robbie as Quinn (pictured above), Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Just 1 hr 49 min long, the DC flick didn’t quite live up to expectations at the box office — between the novice fight scenes and the fact that the writing was more about Joker than Quinn, I can admit I didn’t walk away loving the film either. “Birds of Prey‘s first weekend wasn’t exactly Fantabulous at the box office. The DC film opened below expectations with just $33 million domestically, having been projected to earn $50-55 million in its opening weekend,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

ALSO: End Of An Era | 23 #PowerTV Fan Reactions You Have To See Right Now

PHOTOS: Heart Eyes Emoji | Birthday Bae Essence Atkins Turns 48 Today

OK writing and confusing movie title aside, however, let’s not get it twisted — Margot Robbie personifies the mess out of Quinn. Yes, she plays mentally unstable to a t. Celebrate her performance by heading to a theater near you and checking out some of her most picture perfect IG moments below.