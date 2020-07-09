The New Batwoman: 15 Pics That’ll Have You Falling In Love With Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose left The CW’s Batwoman back in May and now the television network has announced the first BLACK Batwoman… Javicia Leslie.

The up-and-coming German-American actress previously appeared in BET’s The Family Business, in addition to landing roles in the 2019 film Always A Bridesmaid and CBS series God Friended Me. Now she’s excited to take on the title role for the superhero series.

From Deadline:

Batwoman producers Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions did not look far to find their new lead — Leslie is coming off a two-season run as a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./WBTV drama for CBS God Friended Me. With Leslie’s casting, Batwoman continues to break new ground. “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

… As Deadline previously reported, Leslie will play a new character in the title role who will succeed Rose’s Kate Kane. Leslie will portray Ryan Wilder who is about to become Batwoman.

