18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur

It’s Tupac’s birthday and we’re here to show a little love with some interesting facts about the late rapper and actor.
A true gemini, Pac was very vocal about the Black community’s fight for equality, so it’s no debate, he would have had a lot to say if he were alive today, for the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests that have inspired resistance and activism across the world. He was also known for being very socially conscious in his music.
He rapped, in part, on his song “White Manz World,” for example…
“Eatin’ Jack-Mack, starin’ at walls of silence
Inside this cage where they captured all my rage and violence
In time I learned a few lessons, never fall for riches
Apologizes to my true sisters, far from b*tches
Help me raise my Black nation, reparations are due, it’s true
Caught up in this world I took advantage of you
So tell the babies how I love them, precious boys and girls
Born black in this white man’s world”
“You know how hard it is being a woman? A Black woman, at that, in this white man’s world?” he asked early on.
1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, "Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn’t trust her because she didn’t stay with him to fight the fire."
Source:Getty
1 of 18
2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex.
Source:false
2 of 18
3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks.
Source:Getty
3 of 18
4. Tupac's mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper.
Source:Getty
4 of 18
5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years.
Source:Getty
5 of 18
6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey.
Source:Getty
6 of 18
7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem.
Source:Getty
7 of 18
8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of "Poetic Justice."
Source:Getty
8 of 18
9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states "with all your worldly possessions..." Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: "Well, Keisha can’t have my pool table or my big screen TV.”
Source:Getty
9 of 18
10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen - one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped.
Source:Getty
10 of 18
11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of "Sunset Park."
Source:Getty
11 of 18
12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac's final hours on Earth, "Vincent" by Don Maclean was played repetitively.
Source:Getty
12 of 18
13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry - but according to Jada, "It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both."
Source:Getty
13 of 18
14. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching "Menace II Society" director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac's entourage who was allegedly jumping him.
Source:false
14 of 18
15. Pac was required to take an HIV test before doing love scenes with Janet Jackson in "Poetic Justice."
Source:false
15 of 18
16. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones.
Source:false
16 of 18
17. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur.
Source:false
17 of 18
18. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video "How Do U Want It," then passed out from exhaustion.
Source:Getty
18 of 18
Continue reading 18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur
18 Surprising Facts About Tupac Shakur
[caption id="attachment_4541406" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption]
It's Tupac's birthday and we're here to show a little love with some interesting facts about the late rapper and actor.
A true gemini, Pac was very vocal about the Black community's fight for equality, so it's no debate, he would have had a lot to say if he were alive today, for the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests that have inspired resistance and activism across the world. He was also known for being very socially conscious in his music.
He rapped, in part, on his song "White Manz World," for example...
“Eatin' Jack-Mack, starin' at walls of silence
Inside this cage where they captured all my rage and violence
In time I learned a few lessons, never fall for riches
Apologizes to my true sisters, far from b*tches
Help me raise my Black nation, reparations are due, it's true
Caught up in this world I took advantage of you
So tell the babies how I love them, precious boys and girls
Born black in this white man's world”
"You know how hard it is being a woman? A Black woman, at that, in this white man's world?" he asked early on.
Listen to the full track below.
ALSO: Meg Thee Stallion Dropped Her New Tupac-Inspired Single & Fans Are Obsessed — Listen HERE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFi9IpZGZN8
Even today, Tupac continues to inspire generations of creatives and activists. Join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday and check out those interesting facts below.
GALLERY: A True Gemini | The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years