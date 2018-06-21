21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

1. Torturing Queen Taraji.
2. #BlackPower #WakandaForever
3. You can tell by those lips he lives to perform. Lol.
4. Everything is love.
5. Hoodies Up.
6. Straight backs on fleek.
7. Suave!
8. Team work makes the dream work.
9. Showtime.
10. So presidential.
11. That boy got soul…
12. Jussie…the sunset…what more do you need?
13. Light brown killers.
14. Jussie luhhh da kids.
15. The most beautiful x the most handsome.
16. Flawless.
17. A vibe we can’t find anywhere else.
18. Still torturing the queen.
19. Gotta love him!
20. Black kings.
21. Happy Birthday, Jussie!
You May Also Like