26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo

Posted July 14, 2015

Joe and Barack are, and have always been, the ultimate duo; receipts below.

1. Streets On Lock 2

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

2. Trappin’ Out The White House

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

3. Veto Out The Bando

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

4. Handsome & Wealthy

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

5. Presidential Pimpin’: The Movie

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

6. Got Ya Back Vol. 2.

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

7. No Bin Laden, No Problems.

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

8. Barack Squad Mafia Vol. 6

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

9. 56 Executive Orders

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

10. Beast Mode: Presidential Edition Vol. 6

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

11. The World vs. Potus

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

12. Leaning Off Liens

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

13. Barack vs. Barry

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

14. Bottom Bitches & White Houses Vol. 4

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

15. One Nation Under Filibusters

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

16. Hard To Kill III

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

17. We Ready

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

18. No Republicans, Just Rims Vol. 2

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

19. Finna Be Lit

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

20. Hop Out The White House

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

21. Suits & The Senate

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

22. Potus 2 Times

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

23. Nicer Than ISIS

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

24. Young Potus Barack La Flare

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

25. Money, Iran, & Immigration

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty

26. Diary Of A Presidential God

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source:Getty
