26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo

Joe and Barack are, and have always been, the ultimate duo; receipts below.

1. Streets On Lock 2 Source:Getty 2. Trappin’ Out The White House Source:Getty 3. Veto Out The Bando Source:Getty 4. Handsome & Wealthy Source:Getty 5. Presidential Pimpin’: The Movie Source:Getty 6. Got Ya Back Vol. 2. Source:Getty 7. No Bin Laden, No Problems. Source:Getty 8. Barack Squad Mafia Vol. 6 Source:Getty 9. 56 Executive Orders Source:Getty 10. Beast Mode: Presidential Edition Vol. 6 Source:Getty 11. The World vs. Potus Source:Getty 12. Leaning Off Liens Source:Getty 13. Barack vs. Barry Source:Getty 14. Bottom Bitches & White Houses Vol. 4 Source:Getty 15. One Nation Under Filibusters Source:Getty 16. Hard To Kill III Source:Getty 17. We Ready Source:Getty 18. No Republicans, Just Rims Vol. 2 Source:Getty 19. Finna Be Lit Source:Getty 20. Hop Out The White House Source:Getty 21. Suits & The Senate Source:Getty 22. Potus 2 Times Source:Getty 23. Nicer Than ISIS Source:Getty 24. Young Potus Barack La Flare Source:Getty 25. Money, Iran, & Immigration Source:Getty 26. Diary Of A Presidential God Source:Getty