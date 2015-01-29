CLOSE
eve , Gwen Stefani , Lala Anthony
HomePhoto Gallery

20 Throwback Pics Of Rapper Eve (PHOTOS)

Posted January 29, 2015

1. Baby Eve

Source:false

2. Where it all started.

Source:false

3. Pitbull in a skirt.

View this post on Instagram

@xxl #tbt #raw #liplock

A post shared by EVE @therealeve (@therealeve) on

Source:false

4. Scorpion.

View this post on Instagram

#red #scorpion #tbt #Ruffryders

A post shared by EVE @therealeve (@therealeve) on

Source:false

5. Eve and her mom.

Source:false

6. Too cool.

Celebrities at the Texas Relays Source:Splash News

7. Sexy in all black.

'Whip It' Showcase - 2009 Toronto International Film Festival Source:Getty

8. Fire!

Rapper Eve At Basketball Exhibition Game Source:Getty

9. That smile.

BET Awards '11 - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Eve got game.

Jordan Presents LOVE: In Concert in Atlanta Source:Getty

11. Legends.

Louis Vuitton 150th Anniversary In New York - Store Opening Source:Getty

12. Smize.

27th Annual American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

13. Taking it way back!

'Hollywood Squares' Teen People Week Celebration Source:Getty

14. Way, way back!

17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Lavender love.

New York Fall 2000 Fashion Week: Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show Source:Getty

16. Times Square, baby!

Eve In Times Square Source:Getty

17. Gotta love her.

Show And Audience At The MTV Australia Awards 2008 Source:Getty

18. Gangsta.

MTV TRL With Eve, Bow Wow & Alicia Keys Source:Getty

19. Red carpet hottie.

First Annual BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Pretty in prints.

43rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close