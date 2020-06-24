Happy Birthday, Solo! 30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

Solange is one-of-a-kind woman and today, as she celebrates her birthday, she deserves all the praise.

From her career in music to her show-stopping style, Solo has always danced to the beat of her own drum, inspiring many along the way. Also, unlike most celebrities, Solo has always been very vocal about Black social justice issues — whether the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer is speaking up about systemic oppression or the impact of European beauty standards on Black women, she’s spent her career supporting the Black community, pushing us to be our best selves and continue fighting.

“I think that when you’re a Black girl and you grow up you internalize all these messages,” Solange said once on what it’s like to be a Black girl in America. “Everywhere you look that tell you that you shouldn’t accept your hair, or your natural features, or that you shouldn’t have a voice, or that you aren’t smart. In terms of my evolution I think those internalized messages built up in my mind until I was given the tools to recognize the situation. And understand that no, there’s nothing wrong with me, these are just that these are just messages that we’re fed. I feel like the best way to deal with that has been just to be myself and connect with all these other Black girls who are awakening and realizing that they’ve been trying to conform; and the only way to fight that is to be themselves on the most genuine level.”

Today, we celebrate Solange and all that she is with 30 times she slayed the fashion game. Get into it!

