Happy Birthday, Solo! 30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game

Posted 5 hours ago

Solange is one-of-a-kind woman and today, as she celebrates her birthday, she deserves all the praise.

From her career in music to her show-stopping style, Solo has always danced to the beat of her own drum, inspiring many along the way. Also, unlike most celebrities, Solo has always been very vocal about Black social justice issues — whether the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer is speaking up about systemic oppression or the impact of European beauty standards on Black women, she’s spent her career supporting the Black community, pushing us to be our best selves and continue fighting.

“I think that when you’re a Black girl and you grow up you internalize all these messages,” Solange said once on what it’s like to be a Black girl in America. “Everywhere you look that tell you that you shouldn’t accept your hair, or your natural features, or that you shouldn’t have a voice, or that you aren’t smart. In terms of my evolution I think those internalized messages built up in my mind until I was given the tools to recognize the situation. And understand that no, there’s nothing wrong with me, these are just that these are just messages that we’re fed. I feel like the best way to deal with that has been just to be myself and connect with all these other Black girls who are awakening and realizing that they’ve been trying to conform; and the only way to fight that is to be themselves on the most genuine level.”

Today, we celebrate Solange and all that she is with 30 times she slayed the fashion game. Get into it!

1. She pulled no punches at the 2016 Met Gala.

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

2. What style, what a smile.

2013 Northside Festival - Day 4 Source:Getty

3. Solo put a spin on all white for her wedding & we loved every ounce of it.

Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Wedding Day Source:Getty

4. Solange shows off her long legs in a colorful ‘fit she paired with natural locks.

'See What Unfolds' Live Performance Source:Getty

5. Slayage.

Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Wedding Day Source:Getty

6. Stunning at the 2012 Met Gala.

'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

7. Baby in blue.

Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 4 Source:Getty

8. Pretty in pink.

Milly - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

9. Solo goes braless at the 2016 Regent Street Flagship store opening in London.

Michael Kors Private Dinner Source:Getty

10. Stuntin’ in an everyday ‘fit.

RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON Source:Getty

11. When your style comes in different shapes and sizes.

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala Source:Getty

12. Carven fashion show in Paris.

Solange Knowles arrives at Carven fashion show in Paris Source:Splash News

13. Solange kills in all white at the ‘Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim’ Book Launch Party.

'Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim' Book Launch Party Source:Getty

14. Always ready for her close-up.

'Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim' Book Launch Party Source:Getty

15. Going floral with a red lippie.

American Ballet Theatre Opening Night Fall New York City Center Gala Source:Getty

16. Front row at the 2016 Prabal Gurung NY Fashion Week show.

Prabal Gurung - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

17. Solo’s got many talents – getting the party live is one of ’em.

Prabal Garung at Lexus Design Disrupted Source:Getty

18. Seriously gorgeous at NY Fashion Week.

Milly - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

19. Oh-so-militant.

H&M Sydney Flagship Store VIP Party Source:Getty

20. Solange’s color palette knows no bounds.

LOUIS XIII Toasts To '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. A close-up of Solo show-stopping in L.A.

LOUIS XIII Toasts To '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Pretty in purple.

Tibi - Front Row - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

23. Solo embraces NY’s Spring weather in a casual, but super cute ‘fit.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 20, 2016 Source:Getty

24. Bonnaroo looks good on baby girl.

2013 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

25. Look at her rock the 2013 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival stage.

2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

26. Glamour girl.

Glamour Magazine Honors The 22nd Annual Women Of The Year - Red Carpet Source:Getty

27. Can you handle it?

Solange Listening Party For New Album 'True' Source:Getty

28. Money green at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

29. Pure perfection.

2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 7 Source:Getty

30. We love you, Solo! Happy Birthday!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 28, 2020 Source:Getty
