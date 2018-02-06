8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

1. His Calling Source:Getty Bob Marley decided at 7 years old that he was meant to be a singer, but before then he was a very talented fortune teller.

2. His Real Name Source:Getty The legend was born Nesta Robert Marley on February 6th, 1945 in St. Ann Parish, Jamaica. Rumor is his name was switched to Robert Nesta Marley on his Jamaican passport because Nesta sounded like a girls name.

3. His Parents Source:Getty Marley was born to a 60-year-old white British naval captain and 18-year-old black country village girl.

4. His Nickname Source:Getty Because of his mixed heritage, neighbors bullied him and called him “White Boy.” Marley would go on to say that he wasn’t on the white or black man’s side—instead, he was on “God’s side.”

5. His Death Source:Getty Marley battled skin cancer for four years before he passed away on May 11, 1981 in Miami. He was 36 years old.

6. Recognition Source:Getty Before dying, he was awarded the United Nations Peace Medal of the Third World in 1978.

7. One Love Source:Getty Marley’s classic hit “One Love” was named Song of the Millennium by the BBC.