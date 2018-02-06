CLOSE
Awards , birthday , Bob Marley
Home

8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life

Posted February 6, 2018

1. His Calling

Bob Marley at Home in Jamaica Source:Getty

Bob Marley decided at 7 years old that he was meant to be a singer, but before then he was a very talented fortune teller.

2. His Real Name

Bob Marley File Photos Source:Getty

The legend was born Nesta Robert Marley on February 6th, 1945 in St. Ann Parish, Jamaica. Rumor is his name was switched to Robert Nesta Marley on his Jamaican passport because Nesta sounded like a girls name.

3. His Parents

Bob Marley In Amsterdam Source:Getty

Marley was born to a 60-year-old white British naval captain and 18-year-old black country village girl.

4. His Nickname

Paul Natkin Archive Source:Getty

Because of his mixed heritage, neighbors bullied him and called him “White Boy.” Marley would go on to say that he wasn’t on the white or black man’s side—instead, he was on “God’s side.”

5. His Death

Photo of Bob Marley Source:Getty

Marley battled skin cancer for four years before he passed away on May 11, 1981 in Miami. He was 36 years old.

6. Recognition

Photo of Bob MARLEY Source:Getty

Before dying, he was awarded the United Nations Peace Medal of the Third World in 1978.

7. One Love

Bob Marley Source:Getty

Marley’s classic hit “One Love” was named Song of the Millennium by the BBC.

8. The Rockstar

Bob Marley Source:Getty

Marley was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1994.

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close