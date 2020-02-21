CLOSE
A$$ Like That: 10 Photos Of Victoria Monét Showing Off Her Curves

Posted 2 hours ago

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Despite already having a successful career as a songwriter for years, 2019 might’ve been Victoria Monét‘s breakout year, considering she co-wrote two of Ariana Grande‘s biggest hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”. She also released a successful single with Grande called “Monopoly” and showed off her pristine thigh meats in the “Ass Like That” music video. If anything, the video was an indication of what’s in store for 2020. Good music and a toned posterior for the world to relish.

 

Monét continued to show off her curves in her latest music video “Moment”. Throughout the trippy clip, Monét holds her man tight as they transition through landscapes for a season of loving. Monét is sexy and vulnerable, and she even gives us a surprise ending that let’s us know she’s still in control the whole time.

 

In a press release, Monét described “Moment” as “a song about lust transformed to reality. A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension. It’s a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salvation at last.”

Amen!

You can check out more of Monét’s sense of eroticism with some voluptuous pics below.

Where’s Waldo, but make it fashion

In 2020, f🍑CK everything that doesn’t water you! Anything that doesn’t help you grow, is hurting your growth and don’t nobody like no wilted flower. Leave all that doesn’t make you happy behind u. . . In your head you already know what you gotta do, and you’re too good + you’ve already worked too hard this decade not to go ahead and GET THERE! Write it down and make daily habits out of the necessary steps cause you know 2020 is your year to bloom bigger than ever! I see multiplied blessings, abundant finance, spiritual expansion, strengthened relationships new and old, genuine happiness and major success for you and your loved ones! . . You got a couple more days to shake some excess weight and reflect on your good and bad moves so you can better your plan and execute...so let’s make the necessary adjustments and go UP together! Goals lists, vision boards and most importantly ACTION on a million! . . I love u I wish u the growth you desire ✨ u got it and God got you

My ocean away from the ocean...thinking 💭

