Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Get To Know These Asian American & Pacific Islander American Athletes

Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! Click inside to check out a gallery of some of the most notable Asian American athletes that you may or may not have known.

As of May 1, 2009 when President Barack Obama signed Proclamation 8369, May has been recognized as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. During the month, Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans are recognized for their contributions and influence to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

One of the biggest unifiers of people worldwide is undoubtedly sports. Besides music, it’s one of the few things that people any shape, size or color can enjoy together. Whether it’s watching someone kick in an insane goal or hitting a home run yourself in a pickup game, the joy that sports brings people is unparalleled. Considering that sports are so inclusive, it only makes sense that the leagues that people faithfully watch exemplify that. Over the course of time, sports leagues and their players have become increasingly more diverse. In fact, diversity is encouraged and celebrated in leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

The increase in celebrations and awareness of other heritages and their impact probably wouldn’t happen if there weren’t any athletes actively representing. Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans athletes have made huge impacts in their sports and continue to pave the way for the athletes that will follow them. If you need examples, you can look at Jeremy Lin’s insane run in 2012 with the New York Knicks or Naomi Osaka’s continued dominance in the game of tennis. Through out all of sports, Asian American and Pacific Islander Americans are here to stay and we can’t wait to see what they do next. Enjoy a gallery of some of the most noteworthy AAPI athletes!