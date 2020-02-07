CLOSE
Heart Eyes Emoji: Birthday Bae Essence Atkins Turns 48 Today (PHOTOS)

50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Essence Atkins is celebrating her birthday today — can you believe she’s 48?!

Best known for her role on ’90s sitcom Smart Guy, the beauty continues to pursue her acting dreams all these years later. Most recently starring in Marlon opposite Marlon Wayans as well as OWN’s drama series Ambitions, Essence has been using her experience and success to inspire others. As the recipient of RIDE’s 2019 Women In Influence Award this past September, she said “I believe it’s critical for us to use our platforms to promote love, humanity, respect, excellence and dignity.”

Scroll through the photos below to see Essence in all her grace and glory, and join us in wishing her a happy, happy birthday!

Nearly everyone admires or loves a classic. But few will ever possess one and even fewer still will know how to properly maintain that which they formerly coveted. So I ask myself constantly how do I CARE for the "things" I SAY I love? Sometimes my behavior is incongruent with my intention. Thankfully when this occurs my spirit prompts me to make adjustments in the present now and grace and mercy meet me there so guilt can be thwarted. I am grateful for second chances when allowed. But be careful assuming you have time... Inorder for something to have longevity and remain beautiful a loving hospitable environment must be consistently maintained. Everything on Earth is perishable and the junkyard reminds us that negligence has dire consequences

