The Cutest, Coziest Photos Of Our Favorite Celeb Families To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

The 2020 holiday season is officially here! It might look a little different than past celebrations, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s time to get into a festive mood nevertheless.

There happens to be a lot to love about the holidays. For one, they have a way of reminding you of what’s really important in life. It’s a time to reflect on everything you’ve been blessed with and a time to refocus on what matters to you most. Many of us get a chance to reconnect with our loved ones. And if not, we can at least look forward to some downtime at home and our favorite holiday movies.

Next week, we’re kicking things off with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. That means food, traditions modified into quarantine-friendly celebrations and libations, and of course, sales, sales, and more sales.

2020 has been difficult for most of us, to say the least, so we’re praying that with the holiday season and the new year comes consolation and ease. In the meantime, we gathered some famous family moments to put a smile on your face. See those below and let us know how you’ll be spending the holiday this year!

