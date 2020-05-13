Twinsies! These Adorable Photos Of Tia Mowry’s Kids Prove The Genes Are STRONG

On Wednesday, Tia Mowry brought a little joy to the Internet by sharing a side-by-side photo of her 2-year-old daughter Cairo and her brother Tahj Mowry as a kid.

“Okay you guys! A lot of people kept telling me that my daughter #cairo looks like my brother @tahj_mowry,” she caption the photo. “Well, here you go. Here is a baby photo of him next to a picture of #cairo What’s the verdict?”

There’s definitely a family resemblance.

But taking a second look at the photo, it’s hard not to notice that Cairo looks like another person in the family…

Her 8-year-old brother, Cree.

Although it was hard to tell during Cairo’s first year in this world, those eyes and those cheeks tell on her – she’s a near reflection of her brother.

Tia and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, clearly know how to make some look-alike babies. Just peep the younger photos of Cree below.

Cairo’s resemblance doesn’t stop at her brother either. She also takes after another important Mowry — her aunty and Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Tell me that face doesn’t look like one of Tamera’s many expressions from the Sister, Sister days.

Here’s a picture of Tia and Tamera as babies for further reference.

Even Tamera’s 4-year-old daughter, Ariah, resembles Cairo.

The genes are STRONG.

Check out some more evidence below, with adorable pics of the Mowry-Hardrick family.