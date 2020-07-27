Happy Birthday A-Rod! 12 Of The Baller’s Cutest Moments With Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Today, Alex Rodriguez (affectionately known as A-Rod) celebrates his 45th birthday! And, of course he’s got his true love by his side to make the day all the more special. J. Lo hit instagram right after the clock struck 12 to shout her fiancé out.

“You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you… laughing and joking and enjoying life together… whatever that is, wherever that is…doesn’t matter. That’s the blessing I have in you… happy birthday 13…,” she wrote.

The two are no strangers to putting their romance on full display for the world to see. So, for A-Rod’s 45th, we gathered some of their cutest moments. Check those out, starting with the anniversary post up top, and join us in wishing the famed athlete a happy, happy birthday.

