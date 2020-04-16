CLOSE
‘All American’ Model: Michael Evans Behling’s Most Chiseled Looks [Photos]

Posted 2 hours ago

SCAD aTVfest 2019 - "All American"

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael Evans Behling is one All American cast member who’s had some experience in front of the camera. According to Bleu, The 24-year-old started off appearing in commercials for brands like Adidas and White Castle before landing his first T.V. role on Fox’s Empire. Eventually, he booked his biggest gig yet as Jordan Baker on CW’s All American, which continues to gain popularity on Netflix.

Despite being a big-time television star now, Behling hasn’t lost his model instincts thanks to his various picture-perfect poses on social media.

 

But of course, Behling still hasn’t lost his quirks with the occasional silly or most random posts.

Just recently he posted a picture of himself with a full buzz cut and naturally people had questions.

View this post on Instagram

Hey

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

 

“And he did this for what,” one Instagram user commented.

“You did not!” wrote his All American co-star, Monet Mazur.

Despite some of the heat, there was also some support. “I think I love it,” wrote his other co-star Chelsea Tavares. “Still hot,” another follower simply said.

Along with making random posts on Instagram and YouTube, Behling also has a clothing line called Designed at 5AM. The brand has an Instagram page where Behling can be found executing some of his most suave and sexy poses.

 

Clearly, the actor still knows his angles. Scroll down for some more moving model moments courtesy of Jordan Baker.

1.

View this post on Instagram

I’m tired

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Grumpy

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Sweater.

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Nike.

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Favorite show on Cartoon Network

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

I’m listening

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday is today

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Monday motivation mood 🍯😊

A post shared by Michael Evans Behling (@michaelb05) on

15.

16.

