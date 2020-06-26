For The People: All The Ways In Which Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Chrissy Teigen is a one-of-a-kind lady that we adore endlessly.

Between being one of the most beautiful people on the planet — inside and out — she’s real, she’s a great mom and wife, a full-on foodie, career-driven, and, our favorite Teigen characteristic of all? She’s sarcastic AF.

Most recently, Chrissy has been making headlines for taking her breast implants out — which isn’t exactly earth-shattering news, but again, the people love her for being real and opening up about the process.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she said last month, adding “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Ha! You’ve got to love her. This week, Chrissy updated the world, to say she’s doing great and we’re happy to hear it.

