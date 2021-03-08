Andra Day , Beautiful Moments , black actresses
A True Queen: 12 Of Andra Day’s Most Beautiful Moments

Posted 8 hours ago

Andra Day poses as she preps for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Andra Day poses as she preps for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. | Source: Myriam Santos / Getty

A huge round of applause for Andra Day.

Best known for singing and penning inspirational tunes like “Rise Up,” the beautiful singer made her big screen acting debut in the critically acclaimed film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The Lee Daniels-directed flick follows the life and times of the late “Strange Fruit” jazz pioneer, who was masterfully portrayed by Day. In two tense, heartbreaking, action-packed and inspiring hours, writers shed light on how the FBI harassed Holiday in an effort to silence her, using her drug addiction to undermine her career and reputation and throw her in jail.

Day has already won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture and incited Oscar talk with her breakthrough performance. In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Day said she believes the role came to her for healing purposes.

Andra Day at the Golden Globe Awards' Winners Press Experience

Andra Day at the Golden Globe Awards’ Winners Press Experience. | Source: NBC / Getty

“That’s actually, to answer your question, why I believe maybe this role came for me — really to heal me and to shake me of this, sort of, self-sabotaging, of feeling constantly unworthy, constantly inadequate because I didn’t have the right education or I don’t feel like I’m smart enough. You know, she freed a lot of things in me,” Day said of Billie Holiday. “Just the experience of her, but it’s because she showed up. I think that’s a huge part. Billie had these feelings, I’m sure she had fears. This woman’s life was threatened every time she would get on stage and sing ‘Strange Fruit’ right? She was targeted, she was harassed, she lost her father to Jim Crow, she was raped at a young age, she was sent into a brothel by her mother. And then she was constantly abused by men. She had her fears … but she showed up.”

See the beauty speak on Billie Holiday’s strength and influence below.

To celebrate Andra Day’s amazing performance (and the fact that she showed up looking to the virtual Critic Choice Awards last night looking like a million bucks) we have gathered more of her most beautiful moments below. Join us in a standing ovation and tune into The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu if you haven’t already.

1. Andra Day stars in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, First Look Photos from Lee Daniels film Source:Paramount Pictures

2. Sitting pretty at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards Source:Getty

3. Spotted at the Golden Globe Awards’ virtual ‘Winners Press Experience.’

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Winners Press Experience Source:Getty

4. Rocking natural hair at the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET.

2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show Source:Getty

5. Andra Day in all her Golden Globe glory.

Chanel - Golden Globe Awards 2021 - Andra Day Source:Getty

6. Andra Day performs at the Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles.

Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented By Salesforce Source:Getty

7. Throwing up the Black Power symbol at the ‘In A Perfect World MAP Gala.’

In A Perfect World MAP Gala Source:Getty

8. Slaying at the 90th Academy Awards.

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals Source:WENN

9. The queen at the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards arrivals Source:WENN

10. We salute you, Andra!

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live Source:WENN
