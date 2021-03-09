The Sweetest Baby: Charming Photos Of PRINCE Archie In Regal Form

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Meghan Markle shocked the world during her interview with Oprah Winfrey this past weekend.

Alongside her handsome husband, Prince Harry, Meghan revealed some pretty ugly situations she’d gone through during time spent with the Royal Family in London. The couple set the record straight on a number of issues — they wanted to take a step back, not drop their royal roles entirely; Kate Middleton made Meghan cry once, although the reverse was reported in the UK media; and, they in no way blindsided the queen with their move from London and request for more flexible roles. There were also some horrible bombshells dropped during the chat, including Meghan was isolated and not assisted or helped even when she started having mental health issues and became suicidal; there were concerns about what Baby Archie’s skin tone would be, prior to him being born; and, Meghan and Prince Harry were told Baby Archie would not be given a royal title or protection despite ongoing threats and being born into the royal family. Wow, incredibly disgusting.

Of course, once the interview aired, Black folks and fans of the regal couple were up in arms. Black Twitter went off.

THEY WERE COMING FOR BABY ARCHIE SKIN COLOR IN THE PALACE??? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/wBeXeqBrxq — Lexi (@lexiashton5) March 8, 2021

Not conversations about baby Archie’s skin complexion #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/qvzdLjZ9Ry — Danielle Williams (@Hotchoclatechic) March 8, 2021

This young woman made an excellent observation, referring to Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship. To answer her question, racism is real.

I just wanna know how the mistress turned wife get a title but Baby Archie couldn’t?!? #MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/cWp6bk58UJ — 🌹 (@thevanitybawse) March 8, 2021

But we’ve got Archie’s back. Now and forever.

I hope Archie and new baby know that they have a plethora of Black Twitter aunties ready to ride. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/TihAWyRNz9 — ayana_rbg (@ayana_rbg) March 8, 2021

Photos of our little prince below. He’s the cutest. If you missed the viral interview, you can watch it here.

