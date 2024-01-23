Master Your Element: Netflix Releases The Exhilarating Official ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer

One of the most critically acclaimed animated series of modern time is coming to Netflix…but with a twist. Click inside to check out the official trailer for Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The series stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Crown Prince Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Princess Azula), Ken Leung (Commander Zhao), with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (General Iroh) and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai).

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors. Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson also take on director responsibilities. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.

The eight episode (each episode is an hour long) season will premiere globally on February 22nd exclusively on Netflix. To geteven more excited about the monumental occasion, check out the official trailer and some first look images below! Share your thoughts in the comments.