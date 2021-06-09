Heart Eyes Emoji: Beautiful Photos Of ‘Loki’ Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Marvel is continuing its foray into television with Loki, the latest series in the MCU to hit Disney Plus.

Starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role, Owen Wilson, Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more, the series follows 2012 Loki after he takes the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. A danger to the “sacred timeline,” Loki is captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) where he appears before a judge, played by Mbatha-Raw. Her official character description is as follows, courtesy of Disney:

Ravonna Renslayer is a respected judge in the Time Variance Authority, and one of few in rank to stand in the presence of the Time Keepers themselves. As a former Hunter who rose up the ladder of the TVA, she now oversees the investigation of this Variant called Loki, among her other cases. She holds a high standard against Mobius’ approach, while always keeping a soft spot for their friendship.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played such an authoritative character, as a judge and the role that she has. She’s powerful. She’s well respected. She’s worked her way up,” Mbatha-Raw said in a statement. She also revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she’s known Hiddleston since drama school, so they had a ton of fun filming. “That was kind of lovely actually, with all of the weirdness going on in the world and shooting the show in 2020 and the pandemic, to be able to have drama school buddies there and just be like, ‘Wow, look at everyone now,'” she told the outlet.

Here at Global Grind, we love to see Black women taking charge on and off screen, so of course, we’re here for Judge Renslayer. And, after watching episode one, we’re truly excited for her new role.

For those who aren’t familiar with the talented beauty, Mbatha-Raw has put in work in a number of roles for movies and series like Black Mirror, A Wrinkle In Time, and more. Be sure to support by tuning into her latest on Disney Plus, plus more gorgeous photos just below.

