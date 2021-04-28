It’s Wednesday, Right? Gorgeous Photos Of Ageless & Iconic Queen, Regina Hall

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s possible the world hasn’t figured this out just yet, but the fact is Regina Hall is a whole icon outchea.

At 50 years old — yes, the woman you are looking at in these photos is FIFTY! — she has a resume as long and impressive as the best of ’em. But, folks are only recently starting to give her the love and praise she deserves. Take a look at all the classics Miss Hall has played a role in. We’re talking The Best Man franchise, Love & Basketball, Paid In Full, The Hate U Give, Barbershop, Girls Trip … the list goes on and on and we haven’t even gotten into her small screen ventures.

Now, Hall is all set to star in Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside fellow vets Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, in a new Hulu film that’s sure to be on the tip of Hollywood’s tongue once it drops. More info on their latest offering here.

ALSO: Salute, King | Jon Batiste’s Work On Disney & Pixar’s Soul Has Earned Him More Than 35 Awards So Far

Today, we would like to show Miss Hall some love. Not only is she an OG in these acting streets and amazing at what she does, Regina consistently uses her platform to speak life into and uplift the next generation of talent. To top that off, this woman is FIFTY and we truly, truly cannot believe it.

She’s taking ‘Black don’t crack’ to new levels… presenting Exhibits C through J below.

ALSO: The Juice | 15 Times Lizzo Bared It All Without GAF About A Body Shamer’s Opinion