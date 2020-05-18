Waves On Swim: Beautiful Photos Of Rome Flynn To Get You Through A Post-‘HTGAWM’ World

Last Thursday, ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder had its season finale, and one of its latest series regulars was Gabriel Maddox, played by Rome Flynn.

Maddox arrived in season 4 of the show and eventually became a series regular all the way up to the season six series finale. At first, Maddox started off as a mysterious law student. But as time went on, more was revealed about the character who had an inkling for civil rights.

Like any character on HTGAWM, Maddox had his fair share of messy, even dangerous, behavior. But ultimately, he will be missed along with the other series regulars of the celebrated show.

But no worries, for those who are a fan of Rome Flynn, the actor is also showcasing his talents in music and he just released his latest single “Keep Me In Mind” last week.

If sex appeal is what Flynn was going for, no worries — he already had that locked long ago when he appeared in shows like The Haves and the Have Nots and The Bold and the Beautiful, for which he won an Emmy.

For more beautiful photos of Flynn in a post-HTGAWM world, you can check out those deep eyes and wavy hair below. Then make sure you stay posted on the rising star as he continues his career in music and entertainment.