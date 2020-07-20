Sexy Photos Of Ben Simmons To Make Your Monday Much, MUCH Better

One time for the birthday baller! Today is Ben Simmons’ big day and of course we’re here to celebrate.

There are plenty of things to love about the Philadelphia 76ers point guard. Talented and handsome, Ben is a dog lover from Australia, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018. Now a two-time NBA All-Star, if Ben isn’t working out and honing his craft, he’s using his platform to speak out on behalf of those he loves.

“Witnessing the news the past few weeks & hearing the outcry has given me a lot to think about,” he wrote when George Floyd protests began around the world. “It is time for everyone, from all walks of life, to get comfortable with voicing & calling out the uncomfortable subject of Blatant Racism that exists heavily within our society. We are ALL accountable & we shouldn’t have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time & time again. 6 years ago I put on this tee shirt to show solidarity & we’re still fighting. Enough is enough.”

Also reposting Nike’s #BlackLivesMatter message of solidarity, Ben added “No more excuses. Don’t turn your back on racism ✊🏿✊🏾.”

Today, Ben turns 24 years old. Join us in showing him some major love!

