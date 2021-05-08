“You Got McDonald’s Money?!” 9 Black TV Moms That Don’t Play That Mess

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Mother’s Day is tomorrow so we’re dedicating all our time to celebrating the matriarchs who’ve taken care of us throughout our lives.

All moms are worthy, but moms in the Black community are exceptionally special to us because doing their job inherently requires more sacrifice than any other community can understand. Not only are Black moms often doing the job of putting food on the table, they are raising Black children who are the targets of racism and police violence — and most times, they’re getting the job done with little to no resources. It isn’t easy, and rarely pretty, but they find a way to make sure their families never go without. AND, to top all that off, they look TF good doing it. That’s that Black don’t crack, that’s that Black woman magic… that’s that Black Excellence you hear so much about.

Today, just one day before one of the most important holidays of the year, we honor the mothers who’ve done so much to make sure we get further than they did, the mothers who taught us hard work and discipline, and whom even on the toughest of days still brought love into our homes, while making it clear they don’t “play that foolishness.” Join us in celebrating Mother’s Day 2021 with our list of actresses who portrayed these kind of Black queens on television.

We are honored, we are grateful, and we are forever in their debt. Happy Mother’s Day!

ALSO: Without You, There Would Be No Us | 21 Black Celebrity Moms We Love

ALSO: Happy Birthday, Queen | Adorable Photos Of Vanessa Bryant In Mommy Mode