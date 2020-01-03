Curly-Headed Black Boy Love: 4 Soul-Snatching Lloyd Songs Women Love To Sing Along To

We have a lot of love for Lloyd, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today! Especially talented, the singer-songwriter-dancer-actor knows how to make a hit, his gentle voice first touching Billboard’s Top 100 back in the early 00s, at which time he also touched the hearts of many, many fans. With his cool, calm, collected persona and way with words, he cemented his place in the Hip Hop/R&B lane and up until this day, his music is a hot topic.

ALSO: Happy Birthday, Fizz | Omarion Cuts B2K From 2020 Millennium Tour, Twitter Applauds His Pettiness

In fact, just before we waved goodbye to 2019, Lloyd confirmed one of the most debated lyrics of our time — on his song “You” did he say “She’s 5’2″” or “She’s fine too?” The (supposed) right answer is below…

Lloyd finally set the record straight and confirmed he says “she’s 5’2” and not “she’s fine too” on his song “You.” pic.twitter.com/qgEMG0H1ZL — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) December 31, 2019

Today, Lloyd is still living the dream and expanding upon it, as he played Gregory Williams in TV One biopic The Bobby DeBarge Story, continues to make music, and prepares to join Omarion and Bow Wow on the 2020 Millennium Tour. In the meantime, take a walk down memory lane with 4 of the most beloved Lloyd songs as we celebrate him today…