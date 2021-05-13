A Living Legend: 9 Incredible Tank Songs That Make Us Double Back EVERY Time

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tank is in need of our prayers at this time.

The OG singer-songwriter-producer took to social media yesterday to reveal he’s been losing his hearing. In his message to fans, he said he hasn’t been diagnosed yet and still plans to be one of the greatest entertainers of all time. After promoting his latest single “Can’t Let It Show,” which borrows from Maxwell‘s iconic song “This Woman’s Work,” Tank announced:

“So I’m going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line.” “All of it’s out of nowhere — don’t know how or why,” he continued. “I’m seeing the doctors, got an MRI, and all that good stuff going on, medication, all of that, but it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. Still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And, I want to say that to you, too: no matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going… keep pushing. I’ma document my process just to show you the fight. Just to show you that you’re still in it, we’re still in it. So, much love to you and let’s keep fighting.” Watch the viral clip below.

As a show of solidarity and support, we gathered some of Tank’s most captivating records over the years. Not only has he lent his expertise to legends like Aaliyah and Donnell Jones in the past, he’s also one of the few songwriters whose own music is just as incredible. Tank’s voice is, well, music to our ears, he knows how to set the mood, and he knows how to properly apologize to his woman — all must-have skills in the world of R&B.

Please keep Tank in your prayers at this time and chime in with your favorite record.