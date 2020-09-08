Big Sean x Jhené Aiko’s Cutest Instagram Moments

The singer-songwriter and her longtime boyfriend called it quits last year but true love prevailed and here we are. Sean supported his girl through her album rollout and now she’s doing the same — if you haven’t tuned in to Detroit 2 just yet, it’s available on all streaming platforms now.
“Detroit 2 out now! amazing job @bigsean,” Jhené wrote. “proud of you.”
Jhené also appears on Sean’s album, alongside a slew of other huge names like Lil Wayne, Diddy, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more. Be sure to tune in, plus some of the couple’s happiest social media moments below.
1. Spotted: Jhené and Big Sean all dressed up in their finest threads, having the time of their lives. How cute are they?
2. “Mannn all the time I spent in LA n I never went to Disney Land, I was trippin like a mufucka… until today ! Happy Valentines Day @jheneaiko 💙💙💙,” Big Sean captioned this caricature.
3. Sean showed his girl some love on her birthday, saying… “Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next . 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n*gga.”
4. And here’s a photo of his first time at Disneyland, which Jhené says was so much fun. Way too sweet.
5. The couple catches a quarantine vibe by the pool — in ‘Detroit 2’ merch, of course.
6. And last, but certainly not least, this twinning moment is one of our faves. Be sure to support their music and stay tuned for more adorable moments from the gorgeous couple. We love to see it!