Billy Dee Clean: Suave Donald Glover Photos That Prove A Lando Calrissian Show Is Needed

The disaster that is 2020 might’ve received a bit of good news on Wednesday when Collider reported that a Disney+ show based on Lando Calrissian could be in the works.

According to the site, a podcast called “Kessel Run Transmissions” claims that Donald Glover will return as his Star Wars character for a Disney+ original series. A representative for Disney hasn’t confirmed the news, however. Glover first took on the role of Lando in the 2018 movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

If the report is true, then Glover will have a lot on his plate, considering he’s gearing up for the third and fourth season of Atlanta set for 2021. This doesn’t mean Disney won’t be able to make concessions so Glover can star in the show. According to Collider, the company once flew Glover and the writing staff for Atlanta to London just so he could work on the FX show while he was filming Solo. Rumor has it that Disney is willing to pay massive money for Glover’s involvement in a forthcoming original series.

Glover certainly did his thing in the Solo movie by creating a suave, sometimes crafty, sexually fluid Lando Calrissian. A show would definitely be worth exploring the character more.

Until information is confirmed, check out some suave photos of Glover below to put you in the Lando Calrissian mood.