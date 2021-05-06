Without You, There Would Be No Us: 21 Black Celebrity Moms We Love

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This weekend is Mother’s Day and, as always, we’re excited to show love to some of the strongest women we know.

Our mothers are so important to our development, in the Black community especially, as they’ve taught us to be strong, independent, and persevering as we chase our dreams. They’ve taught us the importance of family and giving back to our community — continually guiding us with limitless knowledge and unwavering dedication.

To kick off our Mother’s Day celebration posts, we’re highlighting some of our favorite Black celebrity moms. From Regina King to Monica, these women are all examples of incredible motherhood.

During an interview with CNN back in 2011, Regina opened up about what it means to be a mom and how you can’t really understand the weight it holds until you have little ones of your own.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman she (my mother) is,” Regina told the outlet, according to Essence. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

Check out some of the other beautiful moms we’ve highlighted below and be sure to show the mothers in your life some love this weekend.