Black Dad Appreciation: Carmelo Anthony’s Compassionate Love For Kiyan Is The Stuff Of Kings

Today, Carmelo Anthony celebrates his 35th birthday and we couldn’t let it go by without shouting him out!

Besides giving his life to the game of basketball, Melo has spent his time as an avid philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to humanitarian causes and getting in on the ground to support social justice issues – like marching for Freddie Gray, who died from a spinal injury while in police custody, for example. Melo is also known as a supportive friend and loving family man to his gorgeous, entrepreneurial wife La La and son Kiyan.

La La hit Instagram earlier today with a special message for her hubby’s birthday.

“No matter how much you’ve been ‘blamed’ ‘overlooked’ ‘underestimated’ ‘scapegoated’ ‘blame it on Melo’ (you see how that turned out right?) regardless of all of the things ‘they’ say. You’ve stayed solid,” she wrote. “You’ve never lashed out. You’ve never even spoken a single bad word. You stay humble. You stay in the gym 24/7. A lot of people could learn from you bcuz by now most would have been broken down. Happy Birthday to a real one. Don’t count him out just yet..theres more to come. Happy Birthday @carmeloanthony…love you always. #stayme7o”

As La La pointed out, there are a million and one reasons to admire Melo. Today, we highlight his excellence as a father.

“My SUN… Your eyes give me the will to fight back, even when everything goes off-track. Your hugs give me a reason to smile, even when problems pile. Your love is what keeps me going, it is what keeps my heart beating,” Melo wrote in a heartfelt birthday message to Kiyan back in March.

Not every father can express himself the way Melo does, so we notice the love, we applaud it, and we hope more dads follow suit. See some of his best IG moments with Kiyan below!