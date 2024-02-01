Subscribe
They Made Black History: Highlighting The Legendary Black EGOT Winners

Published on February 1, 2024

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are this weekend! We’re hoping to see big wins from our favorites including SZA, Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste and many more. The 96th Academy Awards are about a month and some change away. The nominees were announced last week and they were refreshingly diverse. Some of the Black names that are up for awards this year include Colman Domingo, Sterling K. Brown, Danielle Brooks, Jeffrey Wright and Da’Vine Joy Randolph just to name a few. If their names are called as winners on March 10th, they will join a very rare group of people who can make that same claim. Only around 60 African-Americans have won Oscars in different categories, including special prizes also distributed at the ceremony, like those for lifetime achievement. There have only been 11 Black artists who have won Grammys since its inception.

As prestigious as the Oscar and Grammy clubs are, there is one that definitely tops them both. In Hollywood, EGOT status is referred to as the “grand slam” of American show business. It is achieved when an entertainer has won all four of the major American performing art awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). These awards honor outstanding achievements in television, recording, film and Broadway theatre. There have only been 19 people to reach this legendary competitive milestone (25 if you count those who have done so with honorary or special awards). Out of that 19, only 4 have been Black (That number goes up to 7 when counting honorary and special award winners).

With that being the case, it’s super important to shine a light on these amazing talents and their unconquerable spirits. The individuals that are blessed enough to call themselves EGOT winners have exceeded expectations in ways unimaginable, opened doors for so many people who came after them and have left legacies that will never be forgotten. With us being knee deep in award season and it being the first day of Black History Month, we thought it would be a great idea to highlight the Black EGOT winners! Shout out to these masters or their artistry for showing Black people everywhere that there is no height that we can’t reach. Thanks to their brilliance, resilience and consistency, the entertainment business will never be the same for Black people!

(We included the 3 winners who have non-competitive EGOT status also)

1. Whoopi Goldberg

Source:Oscars

Emmys

  1. 2002Outstanding Special Class Special – Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel
  2. 2009Outstanding Talk Show Host – The View

Grammy 

  1. 1986Best Comedy Recording – Whoopi Goldberg (Original Broadway Show Recording)

Oscar

  1. 1991Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Ghost

Tony

  1. 2002Best Musical – Thoroughly Modern Millie

Special Awards 

  1. 1997: Special Emmy Award, Governors Award, for the seven Comic Relief Benefit Specials

2. John Legend

Source:Oscars

Emmys 

  1. 2018Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  1. 2019: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Crow: The Legend
  2. 2022Outstanding Daytime Special – Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
  3. 2022: Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program – Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church

Grammys

  1. 2006Best New Artist
  2. 2006: Best R&B Album – Get Lifted
  3. 2006: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – “Ordinary People
  4. 2007: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – “Heaven
  5. 2007: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – “Family Affair
  6. 2009: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – “Stay with Me (By the Sea)”
  7. 2011Best R&B Song – “Shine”
  8. 2011: Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance – “Hang on in There”
  9. 2011: Best R&B Album – Wake Up!
  10. 2016Best Song Written for Visual Media – “Glory” (from Selma)
  11. 2020Best Rap/Sung Performance – “Higher
  12. 2021: Best R&B Album – Bigger Love

Oscar

  1. 2015Best Original Song – “Glory” (from Selma)

Tony

  1. 2017Best Revival of a Play – Jitney

3. Jennifer Hudson

Source:CBS

Emmy

  1. 2021: Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program – Baba Yaga

Grammys

  1. 2009Best R&B Album – Jennifer Hudson
  2. 2017Best Musical Theater Album – The Color Purple

Oscar

  1. 2007Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Dreamgirls

Tony 

  1. 2022Best Musical – A Strange Loop

4. Viola Davis

Source:Oscars

Emmy 

  1. 2015Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – How to Get Away with Murder

Grammy

  1. 2023Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording – Finding Me

Oscars

  1. 2017Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Fences

Tony 

  1. 2001Best Featured Actress in a Play – King Hedley II
  2. 2010Best Leading Actress in a Play – Fences

5. James Earl Jones

Source:The Tony Awards

Emmys

  1. 1991Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Gabriel’s Fire
  2. 1991: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special – Heat Wave
  1. 2000Outstanding Performer − Children’s Special – Summer’s End

Grammy

  1. 1977Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents

Oscar

  1. 2011Academy Honorary Award (non-competitive)

Tony

  1. 1969Best Leading Actor in a Play – The Great White Hope
  2. 1987: Best Leading Actor in a Play – Fences
  3. 2017Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (non-competitive)

6. Harry Belafonte

Source:Oscars

Emmy

  1. 1960Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program – Tonight with Belafonte – The Revlon Revue

Grammys

  1. 1961Best Performance – Folk – Swing Dat Hammer
  2. 1966: Best Folk Performance – An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba
  3. 2000Grammy Hall of Fame Award

Oscar

  1. 2014Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (non-competitive)

Tony

  1. 1954Distinguished Supporting or Featured Musical Actor – John Murray Anderson’s Almanac

 

7. Quincy Jones

Source:Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Emmy

  1. 1977Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore) – Roots

Grammys 

  1. 1964Best Instrumental Arrangement – “I Can’t Stop Loving You
  2. 1970Best Instrumental Jazz Performance – Large Group or Soloist with Large Group – Walking in Space
  3. 1972Best Pop Instrumental Performance – Smackwater Jack
  4. 1974: Best Instrumental Arrangement – “Summer in the City
  5. 1979: Best Instrumental Arrangement – “The Wiz Main Title (Overture, Part One)
  6. 1981: Best Instrumental Arrangement – “Dinorah, Dinorah
  7. 1982Producer of the Year
  8. 1982: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) – “Ai No Corrida” (with Jerry Hey)
  9. 1982: Best Arrangement on an Instrumental Recording – “Velas
  10. 1982: Best Cast Show Album – Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music
  11. 1982: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal – “The Dude”
  12. 1984: Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
  13. 1984: Best Recording for Children – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  14. 1984: Album of the Year – Thriller
  15. 1984: Record of the Year – “Beat It
  16. 1985: Best Arrangement on an Instrumental – “Grace (Gymnastics Theme)” (with Jeremy Lubbock)
  17. 1986Best Music Video, Short Form – “We Are the World – The Video Event
  18. 1986: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – “We Are the World
  19. 1986: Record of the Year – “We Are the World”
  20. 1991: Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
  21. 1991: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal(s) – “The Places You Find Love
  22. 1991: Best Arrangement on an Instrumental – “Birdland
  23. 1991: Best Jazz Fusion Performance – “Birdland”
  24. 1991: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group – “Back on the Block”
  25. 1991: Album of the Year – Back on the Block
  26. 1992: Grammy Legend Award (non-competitive)
  27. 1994: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Performance – Miles & Quincy Live at Montreux
  28. 2002Best Spoken Word Album – Q: The Autobiography of Quincy Jones
  29. 2019Best Music Film – Quincy

Oscar

  1. 1994Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (non-competitive)

Tony

  1. 2016Best Revival of a Musical – The Color Purple

