Black Queer-Owned Fashion Brands To Support During Pride Month And Beyond

Black queer folks have been revolutionizing fashion for years.
Ball culture alone, which has received more attention thanks to shows like FX’s Pose and HBO Max’s Legendary, demonstrates the many ways Black queer and trans people have always stretched the imagination when it comes to looks, configuration, and execution.
Today, Black queer folks are carrying on tradition with their own fashion brands and creative publications.
Pride Month is no better time to get into it.
As people around the world celebrate the history of LGBTQ rights it’s important to know that Black queer folks have always been at the forefront of movements — whether the Civil Rights movement of the ’50s and ’60s or the LGBTQ liberation movement of the ’60s and ’70s. Till this day, Black queer and trans people still face barriers with employment and housing alone, making it more important than ever to support Black queer-owned brands.
Below are a few stylish brands that can turn you into a loyal customer.
Specialties range from streetwear, sunglasses, t-shirts, and even menstruation-proof underwear.
Check out some of the amazing brands below and be sure to support them during Pride Month and beyond.
1. Stuzo Clothing
“Stuzo Clothing is a gender free clothing company designed to invoke thought and emotion. Our brand is for the non-conforming and bold at heart. Our pieces are gender free as we prefer to call them because clothes don’t have any organs last time we checked. We are inspired by love, people and life.”
2. Style Is Freedom
“We are a clothing brand that manufactures premium streetwear garments. We aim to release 2-3 collections per year. All of our garments are made from premium fabrics as we take much pride in producing fine garments that will last a lifetime.”
3. Burkinabaé
“We are an accessory brand based in Los Angeles, California. At Burkinabae we believe that personal style is the first impression made, an impression before a word is even said! SO…SAY IT IN STYLE.”
4. Bye Gender (formerly Trans Is Beautiful)
A shirt and tank top brand where “A portion of all proceeds go towards the ByeGender Trans Wellness Fund.”
5. Coco & Breezy
“Coco and Breezy Eyewear was founded in 2009 by twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson. Their early designs were an instant hit in the entertainment and fashion world, and can be found in most major publications, e.g. Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.”
6. miguel Antoinne
“miguel Antoinne is a luxury designer men’s clothing brand. Our commitment is to excellence. We employ prudent tailoring standards in the construction of each garment. Our discipline is to be meticulous in our attention to detail.”
7. Pyramid Seven Underwear
“Pyramid Seven LLC is a Chicago-based company that creates boxer briefs for periods, not gender. For us, this means that an individual can identify anywhere on the gender spectrum and menstruate…Our underwear allows a person to wear any available menstrual product comfortably inside our boxer briefs without worrying about leakage, bagginess or discomfort.”
8. DapperQ
“DapperQ is one of the world’s most widely read digital queer style magazines and is a preeminent voice in queer fashion and beauty. We inspire people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender presentations to think differently about both queer fashion and beauty as art and visual activism, and ultimately have a deeper, more fulfilling relationship with style.”