Black Woman Magic: Beautiful Photos Of Savannah James To Celebrate Her Birthday

Today, the James family celebrates their intelligent and gracious matriarch.

Savannah James holds it down for her superstar husband, LeBron, as they raise two boys, LeBron Jr. and Bryce, as well as their baby girl Zhuri. Like her hubby, Savannah is outspoken — whether we’re talking sports or justice for the Black community. Folks were very irritated when she compared her man to Michael Jordan recently, for example, posting their stats side-by-side to substantiate LeBron as the superior competitor.

“Men lie, women lie….. You know the rest,” she captioned the spicy pre-pandemic post. Oh yes, Savannah rides for her man. She rides for their children, too.

Savannah recently expressed how disturbing it is to raise young Black children when Black people are constantly targeted by racism and police violence. “I am not okay.. We are not okay.. Finding the words have been so hard, as I am raising young black men…. I AM NOT okay…” she said amidst outrage and protests for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

On the daily, Savannah — a philanthropist, businesswoman, and women’s rights advocate — is a prime example of the difficulties Black mothers face in America. Like many of our Black mothers, she maintains the natural beauty, strength, and continued thoughtfulness that positions Black women as the foundation and stronghold of our communities. Join us in wishing Savannah a happy, happy birthday!