Celebrating The Keys To Finding Perfect Harmony: All 3 of These Libra Celebs Share A Birthday Today

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

All of these celebrities are bringing in a new year today (October 21). As the dates for Libras come to a close, we close out the month with some of the most fabulous celebrity birthdays.

Kanye West is not the only thing Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose have in common. The two share a birthday, and it just proves Geminis know exactly what they like. A 41 year old Kim Kardashian and 38 year old Amber Rose also share their special day with superstar Doja Cat who turns 26 years old today.

All three of these women have taken their talents and found their perfect harmony. Libra is an air sign represented by the scales, and it reflects Libra’s fixation on balance and harmony. They have an obsession with symmetry and strive to create equilibrium in all areas of their lives.

For Kim, she put her family on her back and created an empire for the Kardashian/Jenner family. While Amber Rose took her beauty as a model, first appearing in Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s “Put On” video back in 2008, and created a platform uplifting women and fighting for women’s equal rights. As for Doja Cat, she took a viral song about a cow and leveraged her social media traction with her innate talents as an artist and performer.

Aside from being beautiful women, the common theme between these three celebrities is that no matter what people may say they all work hard and strive to find the perfect harmony for themselves and their loved ones. Let’s celebrate these three women today. Wish Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose and Doja Cat a very happy birthday!

