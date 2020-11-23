National Adoption Month: Did You Know These Celebrities Were Adopted?

November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate the family we choose.

There’s a ton of stigma surrounding adoption, especially for the kids involved, so normalizing the conversation and spreading love is of the utmost importance. Adopted kids sometimes question their role in their families and it’s not at all uncommon for them to feel a sense of loss or abandonment. Prior to his death, the late Steve Jobs once opened up about a time he was asked whether or not his birth parents wanted him…

“Lightning bolts went off in my head. I remember running into the house, I think I was like crying, asking my parents. And they sat me down and they said, ‘No, you don’t understand. We specifically picked you out.’ From then on, I realized that I was not just abandoned. I was chosen. I was special,” Jobs recalled.

Every kid is special, whether they were born into a family or chosen to become a part of it. For National Adoption Day, which many began celebrating over the weekend, we’re highlighting some celebrities who were adopted. From Steve Jobs, as mentioned, to Colin Kaepernick, there are no shortage of impactful and beautiful icons who were blessed in this way. See 6 more below.

