Quarantine Cuties: The World Had No Idea These Celebs Were Going Gray [Photos]

Coronavirus changed the world as we know it in a matter of weeks — many of us are under a strict #StayHome mandate, quarantining to flatten the curve of the pandemic, and trying our best to only go outside when necessary. These days, the only way to stay in connect with your loved ones is to hop on social media, FaceTime, or Zoom. As we know, social distancing is important as we attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

ALSO: Game Of Thrones | Carice van Houten Opens Up About Disappointed, “Ungrateful” Fans

Needless to say, beauty salons and barbershops have been closed for months, along with most other businesses in the nation, and so, we’ve been getting a true look at what our favorite celebrities really look like underneath all that Fenty Beauty and Just For Men.

To our surprise, some of the most famous names in the world are going gray. The world was shocked to see DJ Khaled’s transformation, for example, but he wasn’t the only one to surprise us. Keep scrolling to see who else made our list and let us know if you’re surprised at their new look.

ALSO: Rest In Power | Bittersweet Photos Of Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Living & Loving His Life