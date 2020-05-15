Flashback: These Celebrity Prom Photos Prove They’ve BARELY Aged

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many graduates are left to the confines of their home for all the typical celebratory events.

One major milestones a lot of teens are unfortunately missing is their senior prom. Celebrities are empathizing with students by sending their love on social media along with a throwback photo of their prom years.

“Seeing so many kids posting homemade prom pictures this year. They’re getting dressed up and taking pix in their backyards and porches and stoops because their proms are cancelled,” acknowledged director Ava DuVernay on Instagram. “Made me think about mine and dig this up. Wondering how all these rites of passage being cancelled will affect today’s seniors? Not the end of the world in context, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Class of 2020 – who didn’t have a traditional graduation or a prom or a proper goodbye to the high school years – does out there in the world. I hope they do better than everyone before them. Make us proud.”

Soon a few other celebrities started sharing their prom looks, including actresses Uzo Aduba and Niecy Nash.

However, this isn’t the first time notable people have been nostalgic about prom this year. Back in February, former First Lady Michelle Obama promoted the #PromChallenge in order to register people to vote.

Along with a photo of her prom, Obama wrote on Instagram:

“Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress. If you’re a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote — you could get a free prom for your school!”

Of course, hopes of a free prom are now out the window but hopefully, the class of 2020 is still finding creative ways to celebrate.

Meanwhile, you can check out some more celebrity prom photos below proving they don’t age.