These Celebs Are Oh, So Lucky: A Gallery of Our Favorite Celebrities Born On Saint Patrick’s Day

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! A special offering to the oh so lucky celebrities who celebrate on this festive holiday. From prominent actors to superstar athletes, view our roundup of celebrities born on the luckiest day of the year.

Saint Patrick’s Day or Feast of Saint Patrick is the cultural and religious celebration held on March 17th. It is the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, who was the foremost patron saint of Ireland. In reality, it’s just a day when you don’t want to be caught without the color green or you might get pinched. It’s also another excuse to get really wasted from custom crafted green cocktails and eat themed treats. There are countless parades and events that fill the streets with shamrocks and people dressed as leprechauns.

However, the real treat is discovering the fortunate celebrities who have directly benefitted from being born on this special, lighthearted holiday. These celebrities have taken advantage of being born on the luckiest day of the year by excelling int heir respective industries. From singer and personality Tamar Braxton to actor John Boyega, the celebrations are bountiful. Check out this special gallery of our favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebrities, who have been lucky since birth.