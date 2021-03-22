Applying Pressure: These Gorgeous Photos Of Chloe Bailey Are Supreme In EVERY Way

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has been going viral every other day, thanks to her combined beauty and talent.

Earlier this year, she and sister Halle Bailey announced separate Instagram accounts, ultimately giving fans a chance to get to know the Ungodly Hour duo as individuals. For her part, Chloe is spicy, dedicated to her craft, and funny. She’s been displaying the kind of presence only true superstars are capable of commanding.

The Dream Team | 5 Live Performances From Chloe x Halle That Truly Showcase Their BRILLIANCE

Just one week ago, for instance, Chloe blew us away with her remix of Yung Bleu’s track “You’re Mines Still.” Performing the women’s response record to Bleu’s hit song in a TikTok video, it was just Chloe and her mic — yet and still, we were in awe. Since then, she’s blessed us with glam shot after glam shot, intimate studio moments, another TikTok cover that’s got everyone talking, and photos of some of her finest ass(ets). Here at Global Grind, we’re happy to see Chloe taking control of her image and having fun with her sexuality, especially after the world tried to shame her into self-consciousness and modesty.

She captioned a recent picture “Pressure makes diamonds baby” and ain’t that the truth! To celebrate the young icon-in-the-making in all her glory, we’ve gathered a few of her most beautiful social media moments below. Keep shining queen.