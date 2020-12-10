Coupled Up Cuteness: Christina Milian & Matt Pokora’s Most Adorable Moments Together

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora have the hots for each other. Of course, we knew that already, but less than a year after Miss Milian gave birth to their first child together, they’re expecting again, indicating child-rearing hasn’t put a damper on their love life in the least bit.

Christina hit Instagram with the exciting news earlier this afternoon, December 10. Posting a photo of Matt kneeling and kissing her baby bump, the Falling Inn Love actress revealed she’s got baby number three on the way (their second child together).

“You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove,” Christina captioned the gorgeous sunset flick, sending social media into a frenzy. Of course, Matt celebrated on his own account as well; see both adorable moments below.

We want to take this time to congratulate the happy couple and celebrate their love. Matt and Christina started dating back in 2017 and, over the last few years, have become one of our favorite Hollywood couples. Check out more of their most precious social media moments below and stay tuned for details on their unborn bundle of joy as they’re released to the public.

Oh, and shoutout to Queen Violet, Miss Milian’s first-born:

